Dr. Joseph Kligman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Kligman, MD

Dr. Joseph Kligman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kligman's Office Locations

    4116 E NORTHERN PKWY, Baltimore, MD 21206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 882-0808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2017
    I've been going to Dr. Kligman for years and have nothing but good things to say about him.
    Bob McGehee in Baltimore, Md — Apr 12, 2017
    About Dr. Joseph Kligman, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1992924690
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kligman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kligman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kligman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kligman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kligman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kligman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

