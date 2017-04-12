Dr. Kligman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Kligman, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kligman, MD
Dr. Joseph Kligman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kligman's Office Locations
- 1 4116 E NORTHERN PKWY, Baltimore, MD 21206 Directions (410) 882-0808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Kligman for years and have nothing but good things to say about him.
About Dr. Joseph Kligman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992924690
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kligman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kligman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kligman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kligman.
