Dr. Joseph Klink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Klink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Klink, MD
Dr. Joseph Klink, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Klink works at
Dr. Klink's Office Locations
-
1
Deaconess Clinic4209 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-9855
-
2
Chancellor Center for Oncology4055 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-9855
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Deaconess Union County Hospital
- Ferrell Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klink?
Very knowledgeable. Explains the process in a manner easy to understand. Very pleasant. Great doctor
About Dr. Joseph Klink, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073715744
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Duke University Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klink has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klink works at
Dr. Klink has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.