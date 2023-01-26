Overview of Dr. Joseph Knapik, MD

Dr. Joseph Knapik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Newman Memorial Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Share Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Knapik works at Northwest Neurology in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.