Dr. Joseph Knapik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Knapik, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Knapik, MD
Dr. Joseph Knapik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Newman Memorial Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Share Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Knapik works at
Dr. Knapik's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Neurology310 S 4th St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 237-0093
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Newman Memorial Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Share Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knapik?
Professional Friendly Very Knowledgeable
About Dr. Joseph Knapik, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033194758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knapik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapik accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knapik works at
Dr. Knapik has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.