Dr. Joseph Koen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Koen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Neurosurgial Specialists6261 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 625-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Koen is one of the best surgeons I know! I have 3 children with medical needs and have been with more doctors and surgeons than I ever wanted to. Dr. Koen is hands down one of the best! I never had problems scheduling appointments and his staff always returns calls. In fact, Jenna goes above and beyond! I went to Dr. Koen for Chiari Malformation. He did everything in his power to keep me from having surgery. I ended up having it decompressed. I am happy to report that I no longer have the symptoms I had before. I went back to Dr. Koen for my back. I had been seeing Ortho Docs for over 10 years and have been receiving injections. When the Ortho Doc wanted to do surgery, I was uneasy. I went to Dr. Koen and he ordered another test to make sure it was the right disc. Had he not done that, I would have had the wrong disc fused. I had the ALIF done and am recovering now. All the pain I have been suffering from all these years is gone. I highly recommend Dr. Koen!!
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578562062
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Koen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koen has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koen speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Koen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koen.
