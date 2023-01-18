Overview of Dr. Joseph Koen, MD

Dr. Joseph Koen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Koen works at Neurosurgical Specialists Inc in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.