Dr. Joseph Koka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Womens Contemporary Care Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My name is Antonate Williams, a proud patient of Dr Koka, if I could give Dr Koka 1000 Stars I would, simply because a 5 STAR rating is not enough for this magnificent doctor. I gave birth ( C Section) to my premature baby boy 02-24-2019 due to preeclampsia ( high blood pressure) my son has grown so beautifully today thank God. Dr Koka made my first pregnancy experience the best experience of my life. This doctor care for me and my baby as if he was my family. Even after I gave birth Dr Koka still monitored my blood pressure until I was fully recovered. I 100% recommend this wonderful doctor, he is the greatest doctor in the whole world and he is truly blessed. Thank you so much Dr Koka. Lots of love to you and your family. God bless you.
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens
- Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore
