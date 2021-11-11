Overview of Dr. Joseph Kowalczyk, MD

Dr. Joseph Kowalczyk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Kowalczyk works at Adult Primary Care Center in Oak Lawn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.