Dr. Joseph Kozina, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Kozina works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.