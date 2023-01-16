Dr. Joseph Kozina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kozina, MD
Dr. Joseph Kozina, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 260, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr Kozina is the best! He listens, recommends, and makes plans with the patient's input. I've never met a better doctor. He is nice and he is SMART!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UC San Diego Sch of Med|University Of California School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Dr. Kozina has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
