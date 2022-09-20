Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuntze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD
Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD is an Urology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Kuntze's Office Locations
Urology Associates of the Central Coast1310 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-1408
San Luis Obispo35 Casa St Ste 370, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kuntze has done a great job taking care of me including emergency care where he stayed beyond his normal work day to do emergency surgery. Great diagnostician and great staff.
About Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuntze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuntze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuntze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuntze has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuntze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuntze speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuntze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuntze.
