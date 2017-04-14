Dr. Kut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Kut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kut, MD
Dr. Joseph Kut, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Kut works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kut's Office Locations
-
1
Joseph L. Kut M.d Sc3800 N Wilke Rd Ste 160, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (708) 448-8470
- 2 100 Lexington Dr Ste 150, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 368-7850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kut?
I went to Dr. Kut for prescription opiate abuse and he has been extremely helpful, non-judgmental, open to input from me on my treatment, and always punctual. The longest I've waited it 10 minutes, usually less. If you're willing/able to pay cash, I highly recommend Dr. Kut.
About Dr. Joseph Kut, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750365490
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kut works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kut. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.