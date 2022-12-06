Overview of Dr. Joseph Lacava, DPM

Dr. Joseph Lacava, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Lacava works at Central Arkansas Foot Care in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.