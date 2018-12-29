See All Psychiatrists in Boston, MA
Dr. Joseph Lalia, DO

Psychiatry
1.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Lalia, DO

Dr. Joseph Lalia, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Lalia works at Online Care Network II PC in Boston, MA with other offices in Lantana, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lalia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Online Care Network II PC
    75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 982-7956
  2. 2
    660 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 619-5858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Joseph Lalia, DO

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lalia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

