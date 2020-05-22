Overview of Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lally Jr works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Floaters and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.