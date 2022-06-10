See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Miami, FL
Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (57)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD

Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Lamelas works at Cardiothoracic Surgery University of Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Pericardial Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lamelas' Office Locations

    Cardiothoracic Surgery University of Miami
    1400 NW 12th Ave Ste 1, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-2784
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • AXIS
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Positive Healthcare Partners
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sanus Health
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Solstice
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr Lamelas performed the minimally invasive Aortic Valve Replacement surgery on me. He is truly an amazing surgeon. Every day I was in the hospital he came to see me. A regular Doctor doesn't do that let alone a world class specialist. He saved my life. Thank you Dr. Lamelas. It Doesn't end there. His nurse practitioner Shay. I was given her personal cell in the event I did not feel well. I contacted her twice and in less than a minute, she responded. Who does that these days? But wait, there's more. His office staff is nothing short of exceptional. Special Kudos to Amarilis Gonzalez, the RMA. What an amazing human being. I emailed her so many times pre and post surgery. Not once did she fail to respond within same day if not sooner and never failed to express care and compassion. Dr. Lamelas's practice is truly the total package. If you want a pal of a surgeon, he is not for you. If you want a superstar surgeon who will save your life? None better than Dr. Lamelas.
    Rene Chirino — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamelas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamelas works at Cardiothoracic Surgery University of Miami in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lamelas’s profile.

    Dr. Lamelas has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery, Pericardial Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamelas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamelas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamelas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamelas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamelas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

