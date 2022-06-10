Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD
Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Lamelas works at
Dr. Lamelas' Office Locations
-
1
Cardiothoracic Surgery University of Miami1400 NW 12th Ave Ste 1, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 689-2784Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- AXIS
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Global Excel Insurance
- Guardian
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Medica
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sanus Health
- Simply Healthcare
- Solstice
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamelas?
Dr Lamelas performed the minimally invasive Aortic Valve Replacement surgery on me. He is truly an amazing surgeon. Every day I was in the hospital he came to see me. A regular Doctor doesn't do that let alone a world class specialist. He saved my life. Thank you Dr. Lamelas. It Doesn't end there. His nurse practitioner Shay. I was given her personal cell in the event I did not feel well. I contacted her twice and in less than a minute, she responded. Who does that these days? But wait, there's more. His office staff is nothing short of exceptional. Special Kudos to Amarilis Gonzalez, the RMA. What an amazing human being. I emailed her so many times pre and post surgery. Not once did she fail to respond within same day if not sooner and never failed to express care and compassion. Dr. Lamelas's practice is truly the total package. If you want a pal of a surgeon, he is not for you. If you want a superstar surgeon who will save your life? None better than Dr. Lamelas.
About Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184613713
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamelas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamelas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamelas works at
Dr. Lamelas has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery, Pericardial Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamelas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamelas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamelas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamelas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamelas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.