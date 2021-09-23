Dr. Joseph Laratta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laratta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Laratta, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Laratta, MD
Dr. Joseph Laratta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Rutgers University Medical School and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Laratta's Office Locations
-
1
Joseph L. Laratta, MD3430 Newburg Rd Ste 154, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 413-5777
-
2
Joseph L. Laratta, MD1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 413-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laratta listened to me and took the time to understand me. The personal approach that he has is something that is really important to me as a patient. After a really bad experience at another spine specialist. I was referred to Dr. Laratta and am so happy that I listened to my gut and made the switch to his practice.
About Dr. Joseph Laratta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346506052
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgical Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery At Western Regional Center For Brain and Spine
- Chief Resident In Orthopaedic Surgery At Columbia University Medical Center
- General Surgery At Columbia University Medical Center
- Rutgers University Medical School
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laratta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laratta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Laratta has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laratta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Laratta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laratta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laratta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laratta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.