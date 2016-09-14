Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Larussa works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric & Adult Asthma and Allergy PC2908 Central Ave Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 933-5599
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larussa?
Love Dr Larussa. My son had been suffering from allergies for years and every allergist he had seen seemed to be just going through the motions instead of treating my son as an individual. I learned more about my son's allergies, triggers and long term outcome and goals in the first visit with Dr Larussa than I did in all the years with other Drs. I trust him 100%
About Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588762165
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larussa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larussa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larussa works at
Dr. Larussa has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larussa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Larussa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larussa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larussa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larussa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.