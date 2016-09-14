See All Allergists & Immunologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Larussa works at Pediatric Allergy And Asthma in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric & Adult Asthma and Allergy PC
    2908 Central Ave Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-5599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Larussa?

    Sep 14, 2016
    Love Dr Larussa. My son had been suffering from allergies for years and every allergist he had seen seemed to be just going through the motions instead of treating my son as an individual. I learned more about my son's allergies, triggers and long term outcome and goals in the first visit with Dr Larussa than I did in all the years with other Drs. I trust him 100%
    Warrior, AL — Sep 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Larussa to family and friends

    Dr. Larussa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Larussa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588762165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larussa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larussa works at Pediatric Allergy And Asthma in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Larussa’s profile.

    Dr. Larussa has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larussa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Larussa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larussa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larussa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larussa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.