Overview of Dr. Joseph Lattanzi, MD

Dr. Joseph Lattanzi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Lattanzi works at Meridian Health in Manahawkin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.