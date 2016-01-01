Dr. Joseph Lattanzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattanzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lattanzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Lattanzi, MD
Dr. Joseph Lattanzi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Lattanzi works at
Dr. Lattanzi's Office Locations
-
1
Meridian Health1140 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (732) 557-8692
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lattanzi?
About Dr. Joseph Lattanzi, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1538145123
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lattanzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lattanzi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lattanzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lattanzi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattanzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattanzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattanzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattanzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.