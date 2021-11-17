Overview of Dr. Joseph Lauinger, MD

Dr. Joseph Lauinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kent, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lauinger works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Kent, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

