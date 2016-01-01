See All Cardiologists in Reading, PA
Dr. Joseph Laureti, DO

Cardiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joseph Laureti, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Laureti works at Cardiology Associates of West Reading Ltd. in Reading, PA with other offices in Hamburg, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Associates of West Reading Ltd.
    301 S 7th Ave Ste 2020, Reading, PA 19611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-6565
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Associates of Reading Ltd
    31 Industrial Dr Ste 150, Hamburg, PA 19526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-6565
  3. 3
    Pvi
    4220 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 240-6007
  4. 4
    Cardiology Associates of West Reading Ltd
    1320 Broadcasting Rd Ste 100, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-6565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Joseph Laureti, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205864550
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Laureti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laureti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laureti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laureti has seen patients for Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laureti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laureti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laureti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laureti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laureti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

