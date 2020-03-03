Overview of Dr. Joseph Lavelle, DO

Dr. Joseph Lavelle, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Lavelle works at Cancer Specialist Greater Daytn in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.