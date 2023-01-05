Dr. Joseph Lavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Lavi, MD
Dr. Joseph Lavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Lavi works at
Dr. Lavi's Office Locations
-
1
Joseph M Lavi. MD27420 Tourney Rd Ste 200, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavi?
Nice office . Great doctor. Very calm and caring
About Dr. Joseph Lavi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1912082017
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavi works at
Dr. Lavi speaks Arabic and Persian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.