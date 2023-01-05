Overview of Dr. Joseph Lavi, MD

Dr. Joseph Lavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Lavi works at Joseph M Lavi. MD in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.