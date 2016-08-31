Overview of Dr. Joseph Lawrence, MD

Dr. Joseph Lawrence, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Lawrence works at Ob. Gyn. Centers of Memphis Mpllc in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.