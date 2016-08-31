Dr. Joseph Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lawrence, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Lawrence, MD
Dr. Joseph Lawrence, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations
-
1
Ob. Gyn. Centers of Memphis Mpllc1264 Wesley Dr Ste 402, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (877) 760-6574
-
2
Memphis Health Center4593 Elvis Presley Blvd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 261-7338
-
3
Memphis Health Center Inc360 E Eh Crump Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126 Directions (901) 261-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawrence?
Dr Joseph Lawrence is very personable with you. Easy to listen too. Treat you with respect. I enjoy every office visit . I am so grateful for my successful delivery I had 19 years ago. He deliver my handsome son. Thank you Dr Lawrence for always listening and taking good care of me. One of the Best doctors in her Memphis Tennessee.
About Dr. Joseph Lawrence, MD
- Obstetrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1669575064
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.