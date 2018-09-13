Dr. Joseph Lebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lebel, MD
Dr. Joseph Lebel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Endocrinology Consultants317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
Tiger Blvd.1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hawthorne9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
I am a relatively young patient and thought my need for a gastroenterologist would only occur at the point that I began necessary preventative screenings. And, as life has a way of throwing curveballs, I landed in Dr. Lebel's care much sooner than I expected. How fortunate I was and am, though! He immediately made me confident in his abilities; however, equally important, he put me at ease. He understood the challenges of my condition and was very kind. Great surgeon and kind man! Perfect!
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Lebel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebel has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lebel speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.