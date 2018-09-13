Overview

Dr. Joseph Lebel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Lebel works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.