Dr. Joseph Leberer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leberer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Leberer, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Leberer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Leberer works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1135
-
2
Anthony Avellanosa, MD4955 N Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 834-4237
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leberer?
This Doctor had an amazing bedside manner. I was aware of what he was doing and why every step of the way.
About Dr. Joseph Leberer, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1740248855
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leberer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leberer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leberer works at
Dr. Leberer has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leberer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Leberer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leberer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leberer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leberer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.