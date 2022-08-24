See All Dermatologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Joseph Lee, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Lee works at The Dermatology Center in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Center
    6500 Rock Spring Dr Ste 105, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-8300
  2. 2
    The Dermatology Center
    19735 Germantown Rd Ste 210, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 444-0153
  3. 3
    The Dermatology Center
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 201, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Lee, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518953074
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.