Dr. Joseph Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
The Dermatology Center6500 Rock Spring Dr Ste 105, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
-
2
The Dermatology Center19735 Germantown Rd Ste 210, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 444-0153
-
3
The Dermatology Center6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 201, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
We recommend Dr. Lee to everyone who asks. He is very thorough, very knowledgeable (including about medical topics outside of dermatology), and very thoughtful. In 2013, Dr Lee was the doctor that found and biopsied a small growth that looked like a cyst near my husband's eye, out of an "abundance of caution". It shocked us to find out that it was a metastatic tumor beginning to grow, the first in 10 years for my husband. It saved his life, literally. Over these years, Dr Lee has been amazingly attentive to my husband's care as different skin side effects of his chemotherapies developed. I go in for regular checks and he always explains what he is doing and why - and kindly recommends (again) that I wear a bigger floppy hat when outside. We cannot recommend Dr Lee highly enough.
About Dr. Joseph Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518953074
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.