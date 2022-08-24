Overview

Dr. Joseph Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.



Dr. Lee works at The Dermatology Center in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.