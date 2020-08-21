Overview

Dr. Joseph Lee, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.