Dr. Joseph Levan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Levan, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Levan, MD
Dr. Joseph Levan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Levan works at
Dr. Levan's Office Locations
-
1
Spring Ridge Surgical Specialists2758 Century Blvd Ste 1, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levan?
I have seen Dr. Levan several times over the years for colorectal issues. I have found him to be an excellent surgeon and he has always taken time to explain the procedure and Afterwards explained what went well and what he found during the surgery.
About Dr. Joseph Levan, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932128345
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levan works at
Dr. Levan has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.