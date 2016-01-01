Dr. Joseph Leventhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leventhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Leventhal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Leventhal, MD
Dr. Joseph Leventhal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leventhal works at
Dr. Leventhal's Office Locations
Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Allen S. Anderson MD676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Leventhal, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124050406
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine
