Dr. Joseph Lewis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lewis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Lewis, DPM
Dr. Joseph Lewis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Trinity Medical Center West.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
-
1
4100 Johnson Rd Ste 101, Steubenville, OH 43952
Directions
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
He is an excellent Podiatrist! Very knowledgeable as a physician and a surgeon! He repaired both of my Achilles tendons a few years back. I would highly recommend Dr. Lewis and have sent several of my co-workers to him.
About Dr. Joseph Lewis, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1831179761
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Trinity Medical Center West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lewis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.