Overview of Dr. Joseph Liljenquist, MD

Dr. Joseph Liljenquist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Liljenquist works at Liljenquist & Redd Orthopedic Surgery Clinic in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.