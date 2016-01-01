Dr. Joseph Lindsay, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lindsay, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lindsay, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Slidell, LA.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loescher, Lisa Dr1400 Old Spanish Trl Ste A, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 605-0246
View All Accepted Carriers
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsay?
About Dr. Joseph Lindsay, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164539847
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Dr. Lindsay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.