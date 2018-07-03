See All Pediatricians in Sherman, TX
Dr. Joseph Lipscomb, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Lipscomb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Lipscomb works at Texoma Physicians Group in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    TPG Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine
    220 E Evergreen St, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 202-2900
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Otitis Media
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
  
Otitis Media
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  
Asthma
  
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
  
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
  
Breath Testing
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  
Diarrhea
  
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Ear Ache
  
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  
Hidradenitis
Hives
  
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  
Insomnia
  
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Learning Disabilities
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  
Motion Sickness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  
Rash
  
Ringworm
  
Rosacea
  
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sports Injuries
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  
Umbilical Hernia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  
Viral Infection
Warts
  
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 03, 2018
    Amazing doctor who will listen to your concerns and take care of your kiddos! He is awesome, and there is nothing negative I can say about him or his staff! Thank you for all that you do!
    Alyssa in Sherman, TX — Jul 03, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Lipscomb, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154426187
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Lipscomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipscomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipscomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipscomb works at Texoma Physicians Group in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lipscomb’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipscomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipscomb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipscomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipscomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

