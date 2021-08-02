Overview

Dr. Joseph Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Univ. Health System Inc. in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.