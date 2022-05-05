Overview of Dr. Joseph Locascio, MD

Dr. Joseph Locascio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Locascio works at Huntington Internal Medicine in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.