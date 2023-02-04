Dr. Joseph Locker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Locker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Locker, MD
Dr. Joseph Locker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University - Washington DC|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Locker's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Institute4600 SW 46th Ct Ste 220 Bldg 200, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 604-6193
-
2
The Orthopaedic Institute1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 499-1664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Locker did both my hip replacements and now the right knee- he is very good- I have had good outcomes with all my procedures - I would recommend him-
About Dr. Joseph Locker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1063497428
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University - New Orleans LA
- Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Georgetown University - Washington DC|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
