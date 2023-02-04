Overview of Dr. Joseph Locker, MD

Dr. Joseph Locker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University - Washington DC|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Locker works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.