Overview of Dr. Joseph Loewy, MD

Dr. Joseph Loewy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Loewy works at Joel D Feinstein MD Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.