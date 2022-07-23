Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD
Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Lombardi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lombardi's Office Locations
-
1
Edison Spine Center10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 452-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardi?
Very educated and made sure you understood the issue and gave choice and recommendation
About Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1801943998
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny|Umdnj University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardi works at
Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lombardi speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.