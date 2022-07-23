Overview of Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD

Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Lombardi works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.