Overview

Dr. Joseph Lombardo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Lombardo works at PIH Health in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.