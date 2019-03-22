Overview

Dr. Joseph Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Joseph F Lopez MD Inc in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.