Dr. Joseph Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Industrial & Sports Rehabilitation Ctr3475 Torrance Blvd Ste D, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-6032
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Words are not enough to express our gratitude for another successful surgery on my husband Martin. Since 2004 when he had his first MI (full arrest) he saved his life with his expertise and care. Dr. Lopez has given us 15 wonderful years together and best of all, Martin got to experience being a grandpa which has been the most wonderful gift to us both. Even when Dr. Lopez gets tired, or woken up in the middle of the night, he saves and changes lives. We couldn't ask for a better kinder doctor!
About Dr. Joseph Lopez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114982782
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Cnty-Usc Med Ctr
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- Los Angeles Cnty USC Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
