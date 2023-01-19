Dr. Joseph Losurdo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losurdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Losurdo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Losurdo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Elgin Gastroenterology Sc745 Fletcher Dr Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-1300
Algonquin Road Surgery Center LLC2550 W Algonquin Rd, Lake In the Hills, IL 60156 Directions (847) 888-1300
Advocate Sherman Hospital1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 742-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I wish I could have him as a general doctor. His bedside manner, compassion and time he takes to talk to you is like no other. Highly recommend!
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1437261450
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
