Overview

Dr. Joseph Losurdo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Losurdo works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Elgin, IL with other offices in Lake In the Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.