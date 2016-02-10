Dr. Joseph Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Lucas, MD
Dr. Joseph Lucas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Lucas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lucas' Office Locations
-
1
Grayson and Associates PC2200 Lakeshore Dr Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 868-6702
-
2
Grayson & Associates, P.c.100 Concourse Pkwy Ste 101, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 444-0420
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucas?
I have been treated for depression for over 20 years and have seen many doctors. Dr. Lucas has helped me more than any other Dr.
About Dr. Joseph Lucas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538118500
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.