See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Lake Charles, LA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD

Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lugo works at Memorial Medical Group Heart & Vascular in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lugo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgery
    1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 2, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 494-6799
  2. 2
    Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
    1701 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 499-8518
  3. 3
    Open Heart Anesthesiology, LLC
    222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 550N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 434-3049

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lugo?

    Dec 06, 2019
    Dr Lugo was my surgeon back in 2008 for my stage 3 esophageal cancer. Great surgeon along with his surgical team.
    Darrel Lucas — Dec 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lugo to family and friends

    Dr. Lugo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lugo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770582223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hosp Good Samaritan|Hospital Good Samaritan
    Residency
    Internship
    • La Co Usc Med Center|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MED COLL OF WI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.