Dr. Luka accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Luka, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Luka, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Luka works at
Locations
-
1
JHNE Interventional Radiology10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luka?
About Dr. Joseph Luka, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649513045
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luka works at
Dr. Luka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.