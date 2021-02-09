Dr. Joseph Luna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Luna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Luna, MD
Dr. Joseph Luna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Davison, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.
Dr. Luna works at
Dr. Luna's Office Locations
1
Joseph B. Luna M.d. PC1510 S State Rd Ste A, Davison, MI 48423 Directions (810) 658-8343
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luna is an amazing pediatrician. He was very thorough with my newborn and her health issues. He would call me directly and update me daily on her lab results and stayed on top of her care. He’s pretty to the point and strict kind of guy, but you can tell he just puts your child’s health first above your comfort and that’s how it really should be. If you are not educated on any health topic he will educate you. The staff is also amazing, they are all very sweet and I feel very comfortable having conversations with them, feels like they are a family and it’s very comforting to have that in a doctors office. Very professional office and staff.
About Dr. Joseph Luna, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871571752
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Mich
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- University of Detroit Mercy
Dr. Luna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luna speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luna.
