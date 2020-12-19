Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD
Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.
Dr. Lutt works at
Dr. Lutt's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Center For Arthritis & Osteoporosis1715 Iron Horse Dr Ste 100, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 494-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Colorado Center for Arthritis & Osteoporosis1840 Folsom St Ste 105, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (720) 494-4700
-
3
Colorado Center For Arthritis and Osteoporosis2095 W 6th Ave Ste 106, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (720) 494-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lutt?
A very attentive listener who obviously cares about his patients. As a physician myself I am in a position to say that he really knows his stuff.
About Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1023233707
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutt accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutt works at
Dr. Lutt has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.