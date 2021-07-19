Overview

Dr. Joseph Ma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Ma works at Joseph Hung Ma in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.