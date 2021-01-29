Dr. Joseph Machuzak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machuzak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Machuzak, DO
Dr. Joseph Machuzak, DO is a Dermatologist in Prescott, AZ. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3124 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 202-4143
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Machuzak by another dermatologist because of his advanced expertise. I had a diagnosed melanoma that needed to be removed. I was immediately impressed by his depth of knowledge. As a trained Mohs surgeon, Dr Machuzak had the ability to do the surgery in office in a single visit, rather than the multiple procedures required by other dermatologists. He has a great demeanor and makes it obvious that he cares about his patients an the level of care he provides. I don't often write reviews, but this experience exceeded my expectations. Thank you Dr Machuzak!
- Dermatology
- English
- 1093959744
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Machuzak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
