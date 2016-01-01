Dr. Joseph Mailman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Joseph Mailman, MD
Dr. Joseph Mailman, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Mailman, MD
Dr. Joseph Mailman, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Mailman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mailman's Office Locations
-
1
General Pediatrics Inpatient Hospitalists525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mailman?
About Dr. Joseph Mailman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1598021255
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mailman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mailman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mailman works at
Dr. Mailman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mailman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mailman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.