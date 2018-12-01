See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Joseph Mann III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (17)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Mann III, MD

Dr. Joseph Mann III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.

Dr. Mann III works at Mark Magulac MD A Professional Corp. in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mann III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Magulac MD A Professional Corp.
    11440 W Bernardo Ct Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 753-1735
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Steroid Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Steroid Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 01, 2018
    Dr. Mann was an absolute blessing in my Life. He is by far one of the best, and most compassionate doctors I have ever met. I had been through the ringer waiting for someone to operate on my hand which was severely damaged. One doctor suggested amputation. Other's said, I'd never have the use of my hand again. After meeting with Dr. Mann, I felt confident in my recovery. Today, I'm stronger than I've ever been in my Life, and can lift and play any sport I choose. Dr. Mann and his staff ar
    Chad McKinney in San Diego, CA — Dec 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Mann III, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Mann III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851389977
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center / Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mann III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann III works at Mark Magulac MD A Professional Corp. in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mann III’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

