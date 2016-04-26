Overview of Dr. Joseph Manno, MD

Dr. Joseph Manno, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Manno works at North Jersey Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.