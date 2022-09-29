Dr. Joseph Mansour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mansour, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Mansour, MD
Dr. Joseph Mansour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Mansour's Office Locations
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Munnainathan, OMNI Family Health - Tehachapi Office161 N Mill St, Tehachapi, CA 93561 Directions (800) 300-6664Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Omni Family Health210 N Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 241-7900
Omni Family Health4600 Panama Ln Unit 102B, Bakersfield, CA 93313 Directions (661) 241-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mansour delivered my son via VBAC. Throughout my pregnancy, he was attentive, kind, and knowledgeable. His experience in the field shows. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Joseph Mansour, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
